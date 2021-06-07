Charlie Norwood VA Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patient to receive donation of iBOT wheelchair

PRESS RELEASE

June 7, 2021

Print

Augusta , GA — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and one of its Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patients will receive the donation of iBOT power wheelchairs from Mobius Mobility, LLC, during a ceremony 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, at its Downtown campus at 950 15th Street.

The iBOT Personal Mobility Device increases Veterans’ mobility by allowing them to independently elevate their view, climb up stairs, and traverse difficult terrains. The ceremony will include a demonstration of the device.

WHAT: iBOT donation to Charlie Norwood VA Spinal Cord Injury Unit & Veteran Patient

WHO: VA clinicians and leadership, elected officials, Veterans Service Organizations, and Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patients, providers, and advocates.

WHEN: 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021

WHERE: 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30904 (see attachments for precise location)

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is home to one of the region’s leading spinal cord injury units, providing cutting-edge, compassionate care to South Carolina and Georgia Veterans, as well as partnering with neighboring academic institutions and healthcare systems in conducting research and developing spinal cord injury best practices.

As a result of VA’s efforts to help transform Veteran health care services through public and private partnership opportunities, this year VA received a donation of 50 iBOT power wheelchairs from Mobius Mobility, LLC, for Veterans with spinal cord injuries across the nation.

"This is another great example of how public and private partnerships can help improve the quality of life for our Veterans," said Acting VA Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Carolyn Clancy M.D. "Partnerships through VA’s New England Center for Innovation Excellence offer the innovation community practical health care provider input, a clinical trial partner and real-world patient input, while allowing VA to secure priority access to the latest life-saving medical treatment and devices for our Veterans."

To learn more about VA’s life-long continuum of services for Veterans with a spinal cord injury or disorder, visit https://www.sci.va.gov/.

Media interested in coordinating coverage of the ceremony can contact Will Martin, Charlie Norwood VA Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov or 706-733-0188, ext. 1733.