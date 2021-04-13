Charlie Norwood VA to host drive-up resume drop-off event for nurses

PRESS RELEASE

April 13, 2021

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is getting innovative in its effort to hire nursing professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The local VA health care system will host a drive-up resume drop-off event for nursing personnel 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, at its 15th Street site in downtown Augusta.

Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses are invited to drive up and drop off their resumes at the circle drive by the flagpole facing 15th Street.

"The pandemic has impacted the way we conduct hiring events, but we still need to bring qualified people on board," said Charlie Norwood VA Nurse Recruiter Dr. Phoebe Burda. "This is a safe, effective way for nursing professionals to express their interest in joining our team. Our nurse recruiters will be there to greet them, ask a few questions, and accept their resumes - they don’t even need to get out of their cars."

WHAT: Drive-up Nursing Resume Drop-off – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

WHEN: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20

WHERE: 950th 15 Street, Augusta, GA (circle drive near flagpole facing 15th Street)

WHO: CNAs, LVNs, and RNs interested in VA careers

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is a level 1a hospital, made up of more than 2,500 employees serving more than 50,000 registered Veteran patients in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the Medical Center’s two campuses in Augusta, Charlie Norwood VA operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, Athens, and Statesboro.

Media seeking to coordinate coverage or gain more information can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at William.Martin6@va.gov.