July 16: Augusta VA to hold job fair for positions across the healthcare system
PRESS RELEASE
July 7, 2022
Augusta , GA — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a job fair Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at its Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. Augusta VA personnel will make same-day job offers for some positions.
Augusta VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will make same-day job offers for some positions.
WHAT: Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Job Fair
WHO: Those seeking a career serving CSRA Veterans
WHEN: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022
WHERE: 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904
WHAT TO BRING:
- 5 or more copies of your resume or CV including all relevant experience (include month/year of start and end date for all relevant work experience)
- Copy of professional license (if applicable)
- Unofficial transcripts (if applicable)
- Two forms of government-issued identification
- DD Form 214 (if applicable)
- Letter of disability (if applicable)
OPEN POSITIONS:
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Physician
- Medical Technologist
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)
- Housekeeping Aid (Preference Eligible Veterans only)
- Medical Supply Technical (sterile processing)
- Physician Assistant
- Nurse Practitioner
- Psychologist
- Social Worker
- Painter
- Laborer
- Program Clerk (Screener) – Veterans Only
- Nursing Assistant
- Intermediate Care Technician
- Medical Instrument Technician
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Tech
- Radiology Technologist (DRT)
- Computer Technologist (CT)
- Magnetic Residence Technologist (MRI)
- Vascular Interventional Technologist (VIR)
- Mammography Technologist
- Surgery Medical Instrument Technician
- Food Service Workers
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the Medical Center’s two campuses in Augusta, Charlie Norwood VA operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.
Media seeking to provide coverage of the job fair or other information can e-mail vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov.
Brian Rothwell, Public Affairs Specialist
7067330188