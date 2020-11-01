Charlie Norwood VA Community Living Center earns 5-star rating for sixth straight quarter

The Veterans Health Administration recently announced that Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (CLC) earned a 5-star quality rating, the highest possible rating for a VA long-term residence facility. It is the sixth straight quarter the Augusta VA senior-living facility has earned a 5-star rating.

Charlie Norwood VA to host Stand Down Event for Homeless Veterans March 16, 2021 Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Stand Down, a community resource fair for Veterans experiencing homelessness, on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at its Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. Veterans can access the Stand Down near the Mental Health entrance area.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic March 09, 2021 Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 13, at its Downtown Division on 950 15th Street in Augusta.

Charlie Norwood Med Center helps VA reach milestone of vaccinating 1 millionth Veteran February 17, 2021 Locally, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta has administered nearly 7,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to local Veterans and almost 4,000 second doses. Charlie Norwood VA, the first healthcare system in the Augusta area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, began vaccinating Veterans and frontline staff on Dec. 15, 2020.

Athens VA Outpatient Clinic closed for maintenance through early next week January 28, 2021 Due to a water leak, the Athens VA Outpatient Clinic located at 9249 HIghway 29 in South Athens, GA, has been forced to close for maintenance through early next week. VA Personnel are contacting Veterans to reschedule any impacted appointments

Leave smoking behind during Great American Smokeout November 20, 2020 Charlie Norwood VA encourages Veterans to leave smoking behind during Great American Smokeout AUGUSTA, Ga. — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is encouraging Georgia and South Carolina Veterans to take the first step to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout on Nov. 19 to improve their physical and mental health.