Statesboro VA Clinic to conduct COVID-19 vaccination event

April 29, 2021

The Ray Hendrix VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at 658 Northside Dr. East, Suite B, Statesboro, GA 30458. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination.

Veterans (including those not registered for VA healthcare), caregivers, and spouses of Veterans can make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination by calling the Augusta VA Healthcare System vaccination appointment line at 706-733-0188, ext. 7667, 7790, 3613, 3635, 3634, or 7770.

WHO: Veterans, caregivers, and Veteran spouses seeking COVID-19 vaccine

WHAT: One-Day COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

WHEN: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021

WHERE: Ray Hendrix VA Outpatient Clinic, 658 Northside Dr. East, Suite B, Statesboro, GA 30458

The Statesboro VA Clinic is part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, which has vaccinated more than 16,000 Georgia and South Carolina Veterans. In addition, more than 75 percent of Augusta VA’s 2,800 employees have been vaccinated, adding another important layer of protection for Veterans and their families and communities.

Media seeking information about the Statesboro vaccination clinic or other Augusta VA COVID-19 vaccination efforts should contact Will Martin at William.Martin6@va.gov.