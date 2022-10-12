VA Augusta aims to save more lives with new mammography machine

PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2022

Augusta , GA — Veterans in the CSRA will soon have greater access to mammography screenings to prevent, detect, and treat breast cancer. VA Augusta Health Care System anticipates the arrival of a state-of-the-art Hologic Selenia Dimension 3D Mammography System in mid-October.

It will be the second mammography machine in service at the VA Augusta mammography clinic, which opened in 2020.

“With the installment of our new Mammography suite, we hope to increase diagnostic screenings to improve timely care,” said Kay Ragland, a Navy Veteran and VA Augusta Mammography Team Manager. “Creating a seamless breast-imaging experience will improve patient outcomes and continuity of care, which will result in more lives saved.”

Women Veterans are one of the fastest-growing Veteran groups in America. Now over two million strong, women Veterans have unique experiences as both service members and Veteran patients. To meet the needs of this growing population, VA Augusta continues to expand its opportunities for access to women’s health care.

“Veterans are increasingly choosing VA health care because we know them, and we care about them in a way that most others would not,” said Ragland.

Event: ‘Breast Cancer Rodeo’

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Women Veterans are encouraged to participate in walk-in mammograms during VA Augusta’s “Breast Cancer Rodeo,” Oct. 17-18, 8:30 a.m. -

3 p.m., at the Uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. During the rodeo, Veterans who are due for their annual screening and are registered for care with VA Augusta can get a walk-in mammogram without an appointment. Veterans can also call 706-733-0188, ext. 26533 or 26207, to confirm they are due for a screening or discuss other breast health issues.

Media seeking more information can contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov or (706) 733-0188 ext. 31733.