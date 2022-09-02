VA Augusta Community Living Center earns 5-star rating for 11th straight quarter

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2022

Augusta , GA — The Veterans Health Administration recently announced that VA Augusta Health Care System’s Community Living Center (CLC) earned a 5-star rating for both quality and staffing, the highest possible scores in those categories for a VA long-term residential facility.

It is the 11th straight quarter the VA Augusta senior living facility has earned a 5-star quality rating. The CLC also earned an overall 4-star rating for the third consecutive quarter, placing it among the top-rated nursing homes in the Augusta area according to Medicare nursing home data.

“VA Augusta is dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to CSRA Veterans, and the Community Living Center is a shining example of that commitment,” said VA Augusta Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Robin Jackson.

VA Augusta Health Care System employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the two Medical Center campuses in Augusta, VA Augusta operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.

Media seeking to coordinate coverage or gain more information can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at (706) 733-0188 ext. 31733 or William.Martin6@va.gov.