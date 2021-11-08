The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (CNVAMC) Fisher House in Augusta, Georgia, is "a home away from home" and provides temporary lodging for family members of our Veterans and military service members during a medical crisis. The Fisher House enables families to be close to their loved ones during hospitalization. Families stay at the Fisher House free of charge. To make arrangements for families or loved ones to stay at the CNVAMC Fisher House, contact your Veterans Social Worker or directly to make a referral.