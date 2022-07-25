Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center

Mental Health Specialty Care

The PRRC is intended to provide services and support to Veterans who have a diagnosis of Serious Mental Illness, such as Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective, Bipolar Disorder, or severe Depression or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. The mission of the PRRC is to inspire hope that recovery from a Serious Mental Illness is possible. The PRRC helps Veterans to learn new skills and achieve their goals through individual and group sessions, educational classes, wellness interventions, and community activities.

A doctor's referral is not required to obtain this service. Walk-ins are welcome.

Our Services Include:

Peer led groups

Group psychotherapy

Individual psychotherapy

Health and wellness classes

Family education

Recreation therapy

Vocational services

Community integration activities

Location:

The Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Program is located on the third floor, 3F, at the Uptown Division of the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center at One Freedom Way.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday. The program can be reached at 706-733-0188 extension 27775.