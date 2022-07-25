Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
The Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MH RRTP) is a general domiciliary that provides medical, psychological, rehabilitative, and restorative care in a therapeutic environment. It is the mission of this program to afford an opportunity for high-quality, comprehensive, and compassionate care in a residential setting.
Treatment will be provided for Veterans that have many different medical, psychological, social, and vocational problems. The goal of the treatment team is to return Veterans to a living environment that supports their highest level of functioning and independence.
Veterans can request a consult/referral from any clinical service from which they receive care. The consult does not need to be from a primary care provider or medical doctor. Veterans may also speak to the Admissions Coordinator Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to request a referral. Call 706-733-0188, extension 26392 for more information.
The location of this service is at the Charlie Norwood Uptown Division located at 1 Freedom Way. The domiciliary is located on 2C and 2D.