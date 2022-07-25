Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

Treatment will be provided for Veterans that have many different medical, psychological, social, and vocational problems. The goal of the treatment team is to return Veterans to a living environment that supports their highest level of functioning and independence.

Veterans can request a consult/referral from any clinical service from which they receive care. The consult does not need to be from a primary care provider or medical doctor. Veterans may also speak to the Admissions Coordinator Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to request a referral. Call 706-733-0188, extension 26392 for more information.

The location of this service is at the Charlie Norwood Uptown Division located at 1 Freedom Way. The domiciliary is located on 2C and 2D.