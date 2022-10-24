 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Substance Use Recovery Center

If you’re struggling with substance use problems, you’re not alone. Many Veterans have problems with the use of alcohol, tobacco, street drugs, and prescription medicines. We’re here to help. Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

At VA Augusta, a doctor referral is not required to contact our Substance Use Recovery Center (SURC). Veterans can walk-in to our Uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. The SURC is located on the third floor, 3F. 

Please call 706-733-0188, ext. 27754 for more information. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National link: Substance Use Treatment For Veterans | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

