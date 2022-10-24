At VA Augusta, a doctor referral is not required to contact our Substance Use Recovery Center (SURC). Veterans can walk-in to our Uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. The SURC is located on the third floor, 3F.

Please call 706-733-0188, ext. 27754 for more information. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National link: Substance Use Treatment For Veterans | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)