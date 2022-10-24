Trauma Recovery Clinic
The Trauma Recovery Clinic is an outpatient, specialty care mental health service that provides intensive treatment to Veterans who have experienced psychological trauma including, but not limited to the following: combat, childhood abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and accidents. Specialized services for women and men with military sexual trauma (MST) are also available. The Trauma Recovery Clinic is recovery-focused and strives to create an atmosphere of safety.
The program uses various forms of evidence-based, cognitive-behavioral interventions to help Veterans reduce symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and related disorders. These interventions include Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Written Exposure Therapy, Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation, and Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD. Through these various treatments, Veterans have an opportunity to identify and begin processing pivotal traumatic experiences to place these experiences within a broader life context. The goal of treatment is recovery from PTSD and improved quality of life.
Our Services include:
- Individual psychotherapy
- Group psychotherapy
- Nurse care management
- Family education
Program Manager
Richard Monroe PhD
Clinical Psychologist, Program Manager, Trauma Recovery Clinic
VA Augusta health care
Dr. Monroe is the Program Manager of the Trauma Recovery Clinic at the VA Augusta Health Care System. He completed his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at The University of South Dakota. He completed clinical research fellowships with The United States Department of Homeland Security and The Disaster Mental Health Institute. Dr. Monroe’s theoretical orientation is cognitive-behavioral with a strong emphasis on providing culturally responsive, evidence-based assessment and psychotherapy services. He is a trainer and consultant for the VA Cognitive Processing Therapy Implementation Program. Current research interests include trauma-focused therapy models of accelerated service delivery (MASD) and problematic smartphone use.
Location:
The Trauma Recovery Clinic is located at the Uptown Division of the VA Augusta Health Care System located at One Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program can be reached at 706-733-0188, ext. 27775.
Please note:
Veterans must have a referral from their doctor to participate in the Trauma Recovery Clinic.
However, if a Veteran walks in to our Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program Unit on 1F, they may receive an initial screening and request further services.