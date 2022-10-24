Location:

The Trauma Recovery Clinic is located at the Uptown Division of the VA Augusta Health Care System located at One Freedom Way in Augusta, Georgia. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program can be reached at 706-733-0188, ext. 27775.

Please note:

Veterans must have a referral from their doctor to participate in the Trauma Recovery Clinic.

However, if a Veteran walks in to our Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program Unit on 1F, they may receive an initial screening and request further services.