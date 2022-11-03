Veterans Health Education
VA Augusta is eager to share resources and Veteran education with the CSRA community.
Keisha Baker BSN, MSN-Ed, RN VHE
Veterans Health Education Coordinator
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188 ext. 26157
Email: Alkeisha.Baker@va.gov
Veterans Health Library
Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed
What can you expect to see on Veteran News Network?
The Veteran News Network (VNN) is a channel for Veterans, developed by Veterans, that offers a fun and informative mix of specialized programming to honor, entertain, and inform Veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
VNN features:
- Entertainment: music by military bands, the latest active-duty military happenings, and humorous shows about shared military experiences.
- Education: Veteran-centric health education.
- Inspiration: VNN highlights stories to inspire and empower Veterans to live their best lives.
- News & Information: VNN’s news series, VA News, helps Veterans stay up to date on the top stories from the Veteran Community.
How can I get involved?
Interested in sharing your story? Please provide your story and feedback to VNNFeedback@va.gov or tag us on social media! #VeteranNewsNetwork #VANews #VNN
While the Veteran News Network has not yet been rolled out to all VA facilities, it is accessible to everyone 24/7 on YouTube.