Veterans Health Education

What can you expect to see on Veteran News Network?

The Veteran News Network (VNN) is a channel for Veterans, developed by Veterans, that offers a fun and informative mix of specialized programming to honor, entertain, and inform Veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

VNN features:

Entertainment: music by military bands, the latest active-duty military happenings, and humorous shows about shared military experiences. Education: Veteran-centric health education. Inspiration: VNN highlights stories to inspire and empower Veterans to live their best lives. News & Information: VNN’s news series, VA News, helps Veterans stay up to date on the top stories from the Veteran Community.

How can I get involved?

Interested in sharing your story? Please provide your story and feedback to VNNFeedback@va.gov or tag us on social media! #VeteranNewsNetwork #VANews #VNN

While the Veteran News Network has not yet been rolled out to all VA facilities, it is accessible to everyone 24/7 on YouTube.