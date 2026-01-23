Mr. Lennox A. Wildman Sr. was appointed as the Acting Associate Medical Center Director of the VA Augusta Healthcare System in Augusta, Georgia in January 2026.

Before this role, Mr. Wildman served as the Assistant Director. In his capacity as the Assistant Medical Center Director, Mr. Wildman oversees the operation of the following areas spanning two-hospitals and three community-based outpatient clinics: Biomedical Engineering, Engineering, Environmental Management, Emergency Management, Facility Planning, Police, Safety, Fisher House, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Canteen, and Chaplain Services.

With over 35 years of healthcare delivery experience, Mr. Wildman served in many healthcare leadership roles some of which includes, Laboratory Manager at Tuttle Army Health Clinic, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Quality Manager of the Department of Pathology and Director of Surgical Services at Winn Army Community Hospital in Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Chairman of the Phlebotomy Advisory Board at Savannah Technical College, Savannah, Georgia.

Mr. Wildman is a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant with 22 years of active-duty service. During his tenure, he served in numerous positions of leadership to include Senior Enlisted Advisor of U.S. Army Public Health Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Operations Manager of Wesley C. Cox Science Building, U.S. Army Public Health Command, Edgewood, Maryland; and Senior Instructor of U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Mr. Wildman is proud alumni and graduate of Clara Barton High School for Health Professions in Brooklyn, New York where he developed his love for healthcare. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Health Science/Biology from Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, and earned a Masters in Adult Education from The University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. He has also completed all coursework except the dissertation towards a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration/Healthcare Leadership from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mr. Wildman is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.