VEText remote appointment check-in system discontinued

Charlie Norwood VA Veteran patients and caregivers: Our health care system has discontinued the use of the VEText remote appointment check-in system. The system had allowed patients to check into Charlie Norwood VA appointments via text from their vehicles, but due to low use among Veteran patients, we’ve chosen to free up resources dedicated to that program to better serve our Veterans. We appreciate your understanding.

In the spotlight at VA Augusta

Local Veteran shares her experience while stationed at the Pentagon on 9/11/2001

US Navy Veteran Regina Briscoe was stationed next to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001

Briscoe
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Listening Sessions

Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of virtual Veteran listening sessions on Tuesday, Sep. 13 and 14th.

DE&I

Veterans connect via Portal Pals

Georgia Southern student helped Veterans connect with others in the community.

Portal Pals

Trio receives recognition from MCG

Three Charles Norwood VA Medical Center physicians received awards from the Medical College of Georgia for Exemplary Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching Undergraduate Medical Education.

March Dr. Awards
1