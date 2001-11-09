VEText remote appointment check-in system discontinued
Charlie Norwood VA Veteran patients and caregivers: Our health care system has discontinued the use of the VEText remote appointment check-in system. The system had allowed patients to check into Charlie Norwood VA appointments via text from their vehicles, but due to low use among Veteran patients, we’ve chosen to free up resources dedicated to that program to better serve our Veterans. We appreciate your understanding.
