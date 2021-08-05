Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Listening Sessions

Veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors and stakeholders are invited to join Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and national VA leadership for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) virtual listening sessions Sep. 13 & 14. The feedback you provide will help VA improve health care service to underserved and underrepresented Veteran communities.

If you are part of the Veteran community in the Augusta-Aiken region, we strongly urge you to participate in these important forums. If you know a Veteran, loved one or stakeholder who may be interested in attending one of the sessions, please forward this info to them.

Please register for the events to receive updates. See below for session information and registration links. The links below can also be used to attend the sessions on Sep. 13 & 14. For questions, please email VHAAUGPublicAffairs@va.gov.



Virtual Listening Session Schedule Monday, Sep. 13 and Tuesday, Sep. 14

Monday, September 13

Target Audience

Register

4:00 pm local time

Racial and ethnic minorities

Register

5:30 pm local time

LGBTQ+ Veterans

Register

7:00 pm local time

Veterans with disabilities

Register

Tuesday, September 14

Target Audience

WebEx

4:00 p.m. local time

Women Veterans

Register

5:30 p.m. local time

Religious minorities and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent inequality

Register

7:00 pm local time

Roundtable with Community Partners

Register