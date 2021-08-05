Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Listening Sessions
Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of virtual Veteran listening sessions on Tuesday, Sep. 13 and 14th.
Veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors and stakeholders are invited to join Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and national VA leadership for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) virtual listening sessions Sep. 13 & 14. The feedback you provide will help VA improve health care service to underserved and underrepresented Veteran communities.
If you are part of the Veteran community in the Augusta-Aiken region, we strongly urge you to participate in these important forums. If you know a Veteran, loved one or stakeholder who may be interested in attending one of the sessions, please forward this info to them.
Please register for the events to receive updates. See below for session information and registration links. The links below can also be used to attend the sessions on Sep. 13 & 14. For questions, please email VHAAUGPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Virtual Listening Session Schedule Monday, Sep. 13 and Tuesday, Sep. 14
Monday, September 13
Target Audience
Register
4:00 pm local time
Racial and ethnic minorities
5:30 pm local time
LGBTQ+ Veterans
7:00 pm local time
Veterans with disabilities
Tuesday, September 14
Target Audience
WebEx
4:00 p.m. local time
Women Veterans
5:30 p.m. local time
Religious minorities and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent inequality
7:00 pm local time
Roundtable with Community Partners