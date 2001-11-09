Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Augusta health care community.
New Veterans Crisis Line phone number
Effective July 16, Veterans have the option to Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis support.
Local Veteran shares her experience while stationed at the Pentagon on 9/11/2001
US Navy Veteran Regina Briscoe was stationed next to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001
Veterans connect via Portal Pals
Georgia Southern student helped Veterans connect with others in the community.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Listening Sessions
Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of virtual Veteran listening sessions on Tuesday, Sep. 13 and 14th.
Trio receives recognition from MCG
Three Charles Norwood VA Medical Center physicians received awards from the Medical College of Georgia for Exemplary Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching Undergraduate Medical Education.