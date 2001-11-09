Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Augusta health care community.

New Veterans Crisis Line phone number

Effective July 16, Veterans have the option to Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis support.

New suicide prevention number

Local Veteran shares her experience while stationed at the Pentagon on 9/11/2001

US Navy Veteran Regina Briscoe was stationed next to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001

Briscoe

Veterans connect via Portal Pals

Georgia Southern student helped Veterans connect with others in the community.

Portal Pals

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Listening Sessions

Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of virtual Veteran listening sessions on Tuesday, Sep. 13 and 14th.

DE&I

Trio receives recognition from MCG

Three Charles Norwood VA Medical Center physicians received awards from the Medical College of Georgia for Exemplary Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching Undergraduate Medical Education.

March Dr. Awards
Prev
1 2 3