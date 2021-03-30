Trio receives recognition from MCG

Three Charles Norwood VA Medical Center physicians received awards from the Medical College of Georgia for Exemplary Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching Undergraduate Medical Education.

Three Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center physicians received awards on March 5 from the Medical College of Georgia, a longstanding education partner of the Augusta VA’s healthcare system. MCG presented Drs. Edward Chin, Tyra Tyson, and Ruj Ujjin with the Exemplary Teaching Award for Excellence in Teaching Undergraduate Medical Education for the 2019-2020 academic year. The award came as a surprise to each of the VA physicians.

“I teach about the acute problems,” said Dr. Tyson, who has served at Charlie Norwood VA for five years and specializes in internal medicine. “COPD, heart failure and pneumonia are the main issues we talk about.”

Charlie Norwood VA enjoys training affiliations with Augusta University, the University of Georgia, and more than 40 other academic institutions, providing medical and allied health training to an average of more than 700 students and residents each year. Charlie Norwood VA also partners with neighboring academic and healthcare agencies to conduct cutting-edge research that benefits not only Veterans, but the wider patient population.

“It is very rewarding,” said Dr. Ujjin, who teaches hospital medicine and has been with the VA for eight years. “It’s good to know the students and residence appreciate your work.”