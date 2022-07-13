Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (CNVAMC) in Augusta, Georgia sponsors an American Dental Association (ADA) accredited Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency program. The twelve-month training, which was established in 2008, begins approximately July 1 and currently accepts four residents each year.
The residency is designed to provide an instructional curriculum in general dentistry with the following overall goals.
- Act as a primary care provider for individuals and groups of patients. This includes: providing emergency and multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care; providing patient focused care that is coordinated by the general practitioner; and directing health promotion and disease prevention activities.
- Plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special needs.
- Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment.
- Function effectively and efficiently in multiple health care environments within interdisciplinary health care teams.
- Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making, and technology-based information retrieval systems.
- Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.
- Understand the oral health needs of communities and engage in community service.
The CNVAMC AEGD resident can gain experience in the dental disciplines of restorative dentistry, oral surgery, prosthodontics (fixed and removable), endodontics, periodontics, and implant dentistry (placement and restoration). Experience in the use of 3D and CAD/CAM technology is also included in the program’s advanced curriculum. For oral surgery experience, the resident will rotate with the faculty of the Augusta University Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. The resident also has the potential for training in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and intravenous conscious sedation. There is currently no research component of the program, and training in pedodontics and orthodontics is not offered at this time.
The CNVAMC AEGD resident:
- Must have passed Parts 1 and 2 of the National Dental Board Examination
- Must have earned a D.M.D / D.D.S. degree from a U.S. dental school with an ADA accreditation
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
- Cannot be a permanent resident
- Must be eligible for a dental license from any state
- Does not need to obtain a state license during his/her AEGD training year
Applications (via ADEA PASS) are received through October 1.
The CNVAMC AEGD resident salary is established annually. The approximate salary for first year dental residents (PGY-1) is $50,000. The resident is eligible to enroll in the medical and life insurance programs of the medical center and is allowed 10 days of annual leave per year. In addition, a total of five days of official leave may be approved to attend professional meetings and continuing education courses. Any tuition or travel costs will be the responsibility of the resident. Annual and official leave is granted at the discretion of the Chief, Dental Service, contingent upon patient care needs. Leave must be requested at least 45 days in advance except in cases of an emergency.
Each CNVAMC AEGD resident has:
- an assigned operatory daily
- a Dental Assistant assigned daily
- a dedicated separate office workspace outside of the operatory
At this time, site visits and program tours are not allowed. Should you have any additional questions concerning the program or the application process, please contact the CNVAMC AEGD Program Director.
Brian P. Martin, DMD
Director AEGD Residency Program
Charlie Norwood VAMC
1 Freedom Way (233U)
Augusta, GA 30904
Room 2A-191c
706-733-0188 Ext 27485/27453
706-731-3260 (fax)