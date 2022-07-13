Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program

The CNVAMC AEGD resident salary is established annually. The approximate salary for first year dental residents (PGY-1) is $50,000. The resident is eligible to enroll in the medical and life insurance programs of the medical center and is allowed 10 days of annual leave per year. In addition, a total of five days of official leave may be approved to attend professional meetings and continuing education courses. Any tuition or travel costs will be the responsibility of the resident. Annual and official leave is granted at the discretion of the Chief, Dental Service, contingent upon patient care needs. Leave must be requested at least 45 days in advance except in cases of an emergency.

Each CNVAMC AEGD resident has: