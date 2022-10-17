Central Savannah River Area Clinical Pastoral Education Program

Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers into supervised encounters with persons in distress. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop a new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs for whom they minister. From theological reflection on specific human situations, students gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, students develop skills in interpersonal and inter-professional relationships. CPE is designed for people at various stages of life, for example, persons seeking to become board certified chaplains, clergy seeking continuing education, laity wanting to explore/develop themselves as pastoral caregivers, and seminarians preparing for ministry.

Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center

One Freedom Way

Augusta, Georgia 30904

Offering:

Level I CPE

Level II CPE

One Year Residency & Extended Units Offered

The Charlie Norwood VAMC is a two-division Medical Center that provides tertiary care in medicine, surgery, neurology, psychiatry, rehabilitation medicine, and spinal cord injury. Chaplain Service meets the spiritual needs of veterans and families through routine visitation, interdisciplinary functions, regular and seasonal chapel services, memorial services, and 24/7 emergent availability.

Residency Program: 4 Positions (an additional 1-2 positions may be offered through AUH and/or University Hospital who are educational affiliates with Charlie Norwood VAMC).

Tour of Duty: 7:30am-4:00pm and weekly call back rotation duties with Clinical Staff Chaplain.

To apply: Send an ACPE application (https://acpe.edu/education/cpe-students/cpe-application) to:

Charlie Norwood VAMC

C/O Chaplain Service

One Freedom Way-125U

Augusta, Georgia 30904

Chaplain Lynn Brown-Duffy (ACPE Certified Educator) can be reached at (706) 733- 0188, extension 26113, or via email at lynn.brown-duffy@va.gov.

The VA Augusta Health Care System is an equal opportunity employer. All prospective students must meet Federal Employment and VA Qualification Standards.

