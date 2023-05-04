Music Therapy Internship Program
VA Augusta offers two music therapy internship opportunities: January-June, July-December for students who are pursuing a degree in Music Therapy. Interns will have an opportunity to experience a robust music therapy clinic, offering 1:1, group, and virtual music therapy sessions for veterans primarily needing mental health and dementia care. Interns are supervised by board certified and licensed music therapists and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a music therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from two seasoned therapists in various populations.
How to qualify
- Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university. If there is not, affiliation can be established, but may take a little longer to arrange.
- Complete a minimum of 180 music therapy practicum hours
- Ensure completion of all required music therapy coursework outlined by the university
Documents required
Please include all of the following documents in your electronic application packet
- Cover letter with resume
- Two letters of recommendation (one from a Music Therapy Professor, one from a Music Therapy Practicum Supervisor)
- Official university transcript
- Completed internship application, see below.
Application deadlines
- January Internship: May 1
- July Internship: December 1
MT Clinical Training Director
Sheri Smith LPMT, MT-BC
706-733-0188 ext. 27395
Procedure for the selection of an intern
- The Clinical Training Director (CTD) will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews.
- Student will complete an interview and audition with the CTD.
- If accepted, the student will be notified by the CTD via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed placement with the university.
- Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete TB testing and COVID vaccination. Student will also need to schedule fingerprinting/background check with our VA or a VA in their area.
- VA Augusta Health Care System (Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center) internship positions are unpaid full-time shifts of 40 hours per week for 26 weeks.