Music Therapy Internship Program

VA Augusta offers two music therapy internship opportunities: January-June, July-December for students who are pursuing a degree in Music Therapy. Interns will have an opportunity to experience a robust music therapy clinic, offering 1:1, group, and virtual music therapy sessions for veterans primarily needing mental health and dementia care. Interns are supervised by board certified and licensed music therapists and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a music therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from two seasoned therapists in various populations.