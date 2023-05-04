Skip to Content
Music Therapy Internship Program

VA Augusta offers two music therapy internship opportunities: January-June, July-December for students who are pursuing a degree in Music Therapy. Interns will have an opportunity to experience a robust music therapy clinic, offering 1:1, group, and virtual music therapy sessions for veterans primarily needing mental health and dementia care. Interns are supervised by board certified and licensed music therapists and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a music therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from two seasoned therapists in various populations.

How to qualify

  • Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university. If there is not, affiliation can be established, but may take a little longer to arrange.
  • Complete a minimum of 180 music therapy practicum hours
  • Ensure completion of all required music therapy coursework outlined by the university

Documents required

Please include all of the following documents in your electronic application packet

  • Cover letter with resume
  • Two letters of recommendation (one from a Music Therapy Professor, one from a Music Therapy Practicum Supervisor)
  • Official university transcript
  • Completed internship application, see below.
Music Therapy Internship Packet (PDF)

Application deadlines

  • January Internship: May 1
  • July Internship: December 1

MT Clinical Training Director

Sheri Smith LPMT, MT-BC

sheri.smith@va.gov

706-733-0188 ext. 27395

Procedure for the selection of an intern

  • The Clinical Training Director (CTD) will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews.
  • Student will complete an interview and audition with the CTD.
  • If accepted, the student will be notified by the CTD via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed placement with the university.
  • Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete TB testing and COVID vaccination. Student will also need to schedule fingerprinting/background check with our VA or a VA in their area.
  • VA Augusta Health Care System (Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center) internship positions are unpaid full-time shifts of 40 hours per week for 26 weeks.

