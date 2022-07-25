Pharmacy Service Residency Program

Program Structure

This residency program aims to train pharmacists to provide pharmaceutical care to ambulatory and acute care patients as a member of the health care team, and to provide education to patients and health professionals. In addition to patient care, residents will participate in research, medication safety reporting, precepting and teaching (including precepting students and presenting ACPE approved CE presentations). Residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.

The program consists of required, elective and longitudinal learning experiences.

Required Rotations:

Orientation

Ambulatory Care I & II

Acute Care

Critical Care

Mental Health

Administration

Spinal Cord Injury (Ambulatory Care or Acute Care)

Required Longitudinal Experiences:

Clinical Administration

Inpatient and Outpatient Staffing

Teaching and Education

Residency Major Project

Elective Rotations (not all inclusive):

Anticoagulation

Antimicrobial Stewardship

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Benefits:

Estimated Stipend: $41,000

10 Paid Federal Holidays

Paid Vacation (4 hours accrued per 2-week pay period)

Paid Sick Leave (4 hours accrued per 2-week pay period)

Paid Administration Leave

Health and Life Insurance

Free Parking

How to Apply

Application Requirements

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Resident Matching Program and complete a pre-employment background check and screening.

Application Process

Candidates should complete a standard application in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Official Pharmacy School Transcript

Three Letters of Reference

Application Deadline

All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 3, 2022.



Interview Notification

Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.

Position appointment

Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.

Note: The CNVAMC pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Pharmacy Resident Matching Program.