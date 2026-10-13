VA-Augusta PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The VA-Augusta Health Care System offers a 12-month post-graduate year one (PGY1) residency program that is designed to build upon the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes in order to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
About
VA-Augusta Health Care System is a made up of two divisions in Augusta, Georgia, and 3 Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina. Charlie Norwood VA employs about 2,500 people and welcomes about 46,000 Veterans each year with a budget of nearly $600 million. As a level-1b health care system, we are categorized as a high-complexity hospital system and provides tertiary care in medicine, surgery, neurology, psychiatry, rehabilitation medicine, and spinal cord injury.
The PGY1 Program located in Augusta, Georgia, provides residents with the skills and knowledge required to enter a complex practice environment that provides an array of clinical services. The residency program can be tailored to fit the residents’ professional short and long-term career goals with the variety of required and elective learning experiences offered. Please take the opportunity to review the information within our website to learn more about our exciting program! If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to e-mail the Program Director.
PGY1 Residency Program Director: Kirby Benson, PharmD, BCPS (kirby.benson@va.gov)
How to Apply PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Application Requirements:
To qualify as an applicant, each candidate must:
- Be a US citizen (VA requirement)
- Graduates or candidates for graduation of an ACPE accredited or pending accreditation degree program.
- Submit a completed application package through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) by the deadline which includes:
- A letter of intent
- A curriculum vitae
- An official transcript from an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy Program
- Three letters of recommendation by program deadline (if candidate provides 4 letters of recommendation, the top 3 will be considered)
- Licensed or eligible for licensure in any state or U.S. territory within 60 days of program start date
Procedure:
Applications must be submitted via PhORCAS. Interviews will be scheduled based upon evaluation of the application. Applicants will be ranked for selection based on qualifications and a personal interview. Two positions are available beginning no later than July 1.
Program Number:
34805
Application Deadline:
All application materials are due no later than January 2. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas.
PGY1 Program
Overview:
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the VA-Augusta Healthcare System (Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center) is a 12-month program based in Augusta, Georgia that offers comprehensive training with a goal of producing well-rounded clinical pharmacists who, when finished, are well prepared to enter the role of a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist or pursue a specialized PGY2 residency program. Residents will focus on pharmacotherapy management in both inpatient and outpatient practice areas by participating in various pharmacy-run clinics and services.
Purpose Statement:
This residency program aims to train pharmacists to provide pharmaceutical care, primarily to ambulatory, geriatric, and mental health patients, to participate as a member of the health care team, and to provide education to patients and health professionals. In addition, residents will learn to perform self-monitoring and demonstrate leadership through contributions to performance improvement. Residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.
Benefits:
- An estimated stipend of $49,686
- Eleven (11) paid federal holidays per year
- Thirteen (13) days of paid annual leave
- Thirteen (13) days of paid sick leave
- Health and dental insurance available
PGY1 Rotations
Required Learning Experiences (monthly)
Orientation
The first month of the residency program includes orientation to the facility, various clinical pharmacist areas of practice, and pharmacy operations. The purpose of the rotation is to provide the resident an opportunity to become familiarized with appropriate polices and procedures, inpatient and outpatient pharmacy staffing training , exploration and design of the PGY1 year.
Acute Care
This learning experience serves as an introduction to the acute care services provided at the facility. The clinical pharmacy specialist serves as drug information expert to healthcare professionals as well as to patients and caregivers by participating in daily rounds with medical teams, promoting safe and effective medication use for all patients admitted to the team. Routine responsibilities include reconciling medications for all patients, pharmacokinetic monitoring, therapeutic drug monitoring for medications with narrow therapeutic window, anticoagulation monitoring, and antimicrobial stewardship.
Ambulatory Care
This learning experience serves as an introduction to the ambulatory care services provided at the main facility and our CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinic). The pharmacist is part of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) that is intended to provide a team-based approach to the patient's overall health and wellness. The PACT team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, psychologist, and social workers. The PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist functions under a scope of practice for disease state management. During this introductory experience you will gain skills in managing several common disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart failure, and COPD. The focus of this rotation will be on developing patient management skills necessary to work in an ambulatory care environment.
Administration Operations
The administrative operations experience is designed to introduce the resident to all aspects of pharmacy operations. The resident will spend time with the Chief, Associate Chief of operations, and Section Supervisors learning about administration, inpatient and outpatient operations, and practices within the service. The experience will include projects, performance improvement activities, accreditation activities, policy development/revision, committee participation, staff management and engagement, and other relevant experiences that occur and are good opportunities for the resident to learn about and participate in administrative pharmacy operations management.
Mental Health
This learning experience is designed to provide experience and knowledge of psychiatric pharmacy practice. MH services include treatment for depression, grief, anxiety, addictive behaviors, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), emotional problems, and other mental health or personality disorders. The primary objective of this experience is to learn about mental health disorders, clinical manifestations, treatment and monitoring parameters, and effective communication with the mental health patient and care team.
Spinal Cord Injury (Ambulatory or Acute Care)
This learning experience serves as an introduction to the SCI care services provided at the downtown division. The resident may choose to fulfill this requirement with either the ambulatory care or acute care learning experience. The SCI center provides care to veterans with spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis who reside in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama as well as portions of North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
Longitudinal learning experiences are completed throughout the entirety of the residency year
Clinical Administration
This longitudinal administrative experience is designed to introduce the residents to all aspects of clinical pharmacy administration. The residents will work with the Associate Chiefs for Ambulatory and Acute Care Services, participating in population health management, policy development/revision, participation in the pharmacy and therapeutics (P&T) meetings. The resident is required to present the quarterly adverse drug event report twice to the P&T committee throughout the year.
Major Project
The major project teaches the resident project management skills. It requires the development of an idea into a feasible project, writing a proposal, obtaining the necessary approvals, implementing the project, analyzing the results, and writing a manuscript suitable for publication. Our program utilizes the inverted research model.
Staffing
Residents will staff in the central inpatient and outpatient pharmacy every fourth weekend (approximately once per month) on Saturday and Sunday.
Teaching and Education
The teaching and education learning experience is designed to give the resident opportunities to develop and deliver effective educational presentations and materials to members of the pharmacy department as well as other health professionals. Requirements for completion of this longitudinal experience include:
- Legacy VISN 7 Resident Education Series presentation
- Journal Club (2)
- Clinical Pearl/In-Service at CPS and/or monthly staff meeting
- PGY1 Quarterly Residency Newsletter
- Education Initiative for Pharmacy Week
- Precepting activities
Teaching Certificate Program
Residents may choose to participate in a longitudinal Teaching Certificate Program through the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy to enhance their teaching, precepting, lecturing, and mentoring skills.
Elective Rotations
- Advanced Acute Care
- Advanced Ambulatory Care
- Acute Care Surgery
- Anticoagulation
- Critical Care
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Hospitalists Acute Care
- Infectious Disease (ID) & Antimicrobial Stewardship (ASP)
- Advanced Mental Health
- Pain Medicine
- Precepting
- *possibility for customization depending upon preceptor availability