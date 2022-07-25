Pharmacy Service Residency Program
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center offers a 12-month post-graduate year one (PGY1) residency program that is designed to build upon the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes in order to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
Program Structure
This residency program aims to train pharmacists to provide pharmaceutical care to ambulatory and acute care patients as a member of the health care team, and to provide education to patients and health professionals. In addition to patient care, residents will participate in research, medication safety reporting, precepting and teaching (including precepting students and presenting ACPE approved CE presentations). Residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.
The program consists of required, elective and longitudinal learning experiences.
Required Rotations:
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care I & II
- Acute Care
- Critical Care
- Mental Health
- Administration
- Spinal Cord Injury (Ambulatory Care or Acute Care)
Required Longitudinal Experiences:
- Clinical Administration
- Inpatient and Outpatient Staffing
- Teaching and Education
- Residency Major Project
Elective Rotations (not all inclusive):
- Anticoagulation
- Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Benefits:
- Estimated Stipend: $41,000
- 10 Paid Federal Holidays
- Paid Vacation (4 hours accrued per 2-week pay period)
- Paid Sick Leave (4 hours accrued per 2-week pay period)
- Paid Administration Leave
- Health and Life Insurance
- Free Parking
How to Apply
Application Requirements
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Resident Matching Program and complete a pre-employment background check and screening.
Application Process
Candidates should complete a standard application in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Official Pharmacy School Transcript
- Three Letters of Reference
Application Deadline
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 3, 2022.
Interview Notification
Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.
Position appointment
Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.
Note: The CNVAMC pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Pharmacy Resident Matching Program.