Required Learning Experiences (monthly)

Orientation

The first month of the residency program includes orientation to the facility, various clinical pharmacist areas of practice, and pharmacy operations. The purpose of the rotation is to provide the resident an opportunity to become familiarized with appropriate polices and procedures, inpatient and outpatient pharmacy staffing training , exploration and design of the PGY1 year.

Acute Care

This learning experience serves as an introduction to the acute care services provided at the facility. The clinical pharmacy specialist serves as drug information expert to healthcare professionals as well as to patients and caregivers by participating in daily rounds with medical teams, promoting safe and effective medication use for all patients admitted to the team. Routine responsibilities include reconciling medications for all patients, pharmacokinetic monitoring, therapeutic drug monitoring for medications with narrow therapeutic window, anticoagulation monitoring, and antimicrobial stewardship.

Ambulatory Care

This learning experience serves as an introduction to the ambulatory care services provided at the main facility and our CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinic). The pharmacist is part of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) that is intended to provide a team-based approach to the patient's overall health and wellness. The PACT team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, psychologist, and social workers. The PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist functions under a scope of practice for disease state management. During this introductory experience you will gain skills in managing several common disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart failure, and COPD. The focus of this rotation will be on developing patient management skills necessary to work in an ambulatory care environment.

Administration Operations

The administrative operations experience is designed to introduce the resident to all aspects of pharmacy operations. The resident will spend time with the Chief, Associate Chief of operations, and Section Supervisors learning about administration, inpatient and outpatient operations, and practices within the service. The experience will include projects, performance improvement activities, accreditation activities, policy development/revision, committee participation, staff management and engagement, and other relevant experiences that occur and are good opportunities for the resident to learn about and participate in administrative pharmacy operations management.

Mental Health

This learning experience is designed to provide experience and knowledge of psychiatric pharmacy practice. MH services include treatment for depression, grief, anxiety, addictive behaviors, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), emotional problems, and other mental health or personality disorders. The primary objective of this experience is to learn about mental health disorders, clinical manifestations, treatment and monitoring parameters, and effective communication with the mental health patient and care team.

Spinal Cord Injury (Ambulatory or Acute Care)

This learning experience serves as an introduction to the SCI care services provided at the downtown division. The resident may choose to fulfill this requirement with either the ambulatory care or acute care learning experience. The SCI center provides care to veterans with spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis who reside in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama as well as portions of North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

Longitudinal Learning Experiences

Longitudinal learning experiences are completed throughout the entirety of the residency year

Clinical Administration

This longitudinal administrative experience is designed to introduce the residents to all aspects of clinical pharmacy administration. The residents will work with the Associate Chiefs for Ambulatory and Acute Care Services, participating in population health management, policy development/revision, participation in the pharmacy and therapeutics (P&T) meetings. The resident is required to present the quarterly adverse drug event report twice to the P&T committee throughout the year.

Major Project

The major project teaches the resident project management skills. It requires the development of an idea into a feasible project, writing a proposal, obtaining the necessary approvals, implementing the project, analyzing the results, and writing a manuscript suitable for publication. Our program utilizes the inverted research model.

Staffing

Residents will staff in the central inpatient and outpatient pharmacy every fourth weekend (approximately once per month) on Saturday and Sunday.

Teaching and Education

The teaching and education learning experience is designed to give the resident opportunities to develop and deliver effective educational presentations and materials to members of the pharmacy department as well as other health professionals. Requirements for completion of this longitudinal experience include:

Legacy VISN 7 Resident Education Series presentation

Journal Club (2)

Clinical Pearl/In-Service at CPS and/or monthly staff meeting

PGY1 Quarterly Residency Newsletter

Education Initiative for Pharmacy Week

Precepting activities

Teaching Certificate Program

Residents may choose to participate in a longitudinal Teaching Certificate Program through the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy to enhance their teaching, precepting, lecturing, and mentoring skills.

Elective Rotations