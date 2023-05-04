Recreation Therapy Internship Program
The VA Augusta Health Care System offers excellent internship opportunities in the summer, spring, and fall semesters for students who are pursuing a degree in Recreation Therapy. Interns will be placed in a dynamic internship experience with unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. Interns are supervised by a CTRS and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a Recreation Therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from a variety of therapists in various populations.
Areas of internship experience opportunities
- Acute Mental Health
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Dementia Care
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Adaptive Sports
How to qualify
- Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university. If there is not, affiliation can be established, but may take a little longer to arrange.
- Complete a minimum of 100 practicum/work hours within a Recreation Therapy setting or other human health services related setting.
- Ensure completion of all required Recreation Therapy coursework outlined by the university.
Documents needed
Please include all of the following documents in your application packet:
- Cover letter with resume
- Three letters of recommendation (one from a professor, two from a professional within the field of Recreation Therapy or other human health services profession)
- Unofficial current class transcript or a class guide detailing a completion of all required course work
- Completed internship application
Application deadlines
- Summer Internship (May to August): Feb. 1
- Fall Internship (September to December): May 1
- Spring Internship (January to April): Oct. 1
Internship coordinator
Denise Cook , CTRS
Denise.Cook2@va.gov
706-733-0188 ext. 27394
Procedure for the selection of an intern
- Clinical Training Director (CTD) will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews if appropriate.
- Student will complete an interview with the CTD.
- If accepted, the student will be notified and congratulated by the CTD via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed proper placement with the university.
- Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete a physical, TB testing, COVID vaccine, and fingerprinting/background check by our VA or a VA in your area.
- Please note
- We require 15 weeks for an internship but are happy to meet the university’s standards if they require a longer time frame.
- VA Augusta Health Care System internship positions are unpaid full-time shifts, 40 hours per week for 15 weeks.