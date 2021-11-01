Locations

Augusta Vet Center Address 2050 Walton Way Suite 100 Augusta, GA 30904 Directions on Google Maps Phone 706-729-5762 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to our Augusta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Augusta Vet Center - McCormick, SC Located at Talmadge Fitness & Wellness Complex 1319 South Main Street McCormick, SC 29835 Directions on Google Maps Phone 706-729-5762 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.