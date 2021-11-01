 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Augusta Vet Center

Address

2050 Walton Way
Suite 100
Augusta, GA 30904

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Augusta Vet Center exterior entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Augusta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Augusta Vet Center - McCormick, SC

Located at

Talmadge Fitness & Wellness Complex
1319 South Main Street
McCormick, SC 29835

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

McCormick CAP building

