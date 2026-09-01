Locations

Main location

Address 750 Shoreline Drive

Suite 150

Aurora, IL 60504-6201 Phone Hours Mon : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat : Closed

Sun : Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Aurora Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Aurora Vet Center - Elgin Township We do not accept walk-ins at this location. If you are interested in being seen at the Elgin Township CAP, please contact the Aurora Vet Center at . Address Elgin Township Administrative Office

729 S. Mclean Blvd

Suite 200

Elgin, IL 60123 Phone Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Aurora Vet Center - LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission Community Access Point Currently providing limited, monthly services at the LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission. Address LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission

4231 Progress Boulevard

Suite 4

Peru, IL 61354 Phone Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?