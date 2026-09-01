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Locations

Main location

Address

750 Shoreline Drive
Suite 150
Aurora, IL 60504-6201

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
View of Aurora Vet Center from Shoreline Drive

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Aurora Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Aurora Vet Center - Elgin Township

We do not accept walk-ins at this location. If you are interested in being seen at the Elgin Township CAP, please contact the Aurora Vet Center at .

Address

Elgin Township Administrative Office
729 S. Mclean Blvd
Suite 200
Elgin, IL 60123

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

A brown building with two built-in pillars supporting a covered entrance and a nearby flagpole

Aurora Vet Center - LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission Community Access Point

Currently providing limited, monthly services at the LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission.

Address

LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission
4231 Progress Boulevard
Suite 4
Peru, IL 61354

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Aurora Vet Center Community Access Point at the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?