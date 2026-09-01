Locations
Main location
Address
750 Shoreline Drive
Suite 150
Aurora, IL 60504-6201
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Aurora Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Aurora Vet Center - Elgin Township
We do not accept walk-ins at this location. If you are interested in being seen at the Elgin Township CAP, please contact the Aurora Vet Center at
Address
Elgin Township Administrative Office
729 S. Mclean Blvd
Suite 200
Elgin, IL 60123
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Aurora Vet Center - LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission Community Access Point
Currently providing limited, monthly services at the LaSalle County Veteran's Assistance Commission.
Address
LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission
4231 Progress Boulevard
Suite 4
Peru, IL 61354
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?