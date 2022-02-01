Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Austin Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Austin Vet Center - Bastrop County Located at Bastrop Veteran Service Office 104 Loop 150 Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions on Google Maps Phone 512-416-1314

Austin Vet Center - Hayes County Located at Hayes County Veteran Service Office 111 E. San Antonio Street San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions on Google Maps Phone 512-416-1314

Austin Vet Center - Heroes Night Out Located at Cedar Park Veterans Resource Center 1150 S. Bell Blvd., Bldg 5 Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions on Google Maps Phone 512-416-1314

Austin Vet Center - Williamson County Located at Williamson County Veteran Service Office 100 Wilco Way Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions on Google Maps Phone 512-416-1314

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.