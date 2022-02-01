 Skip to Content

1524 South IH 35
Suite 100
Austin, TX 78704

If you can’t make it to our Austin Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Austin Vet Center - Bastrop County

Bastrop Veteran Service Office
104 Loop 150
Bastrop, TX 78602

Austin Vet Center - Hayes County

Hayes County Veteran Service Office
111 E. San Antonio Street
San Marcos, TX 78666

Austin Vet Center - Heroes Night Out

Cedar Park Veterans Resource Center
1150 S. Bell Blvd., Bldg 5
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Austin Vet Center - Williamson County

Williamson County Veteran Service Office
100 Wilco Way
Georgetown, TX 78626

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.