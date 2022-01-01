Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Baton Rouge Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Baton Rouge Vet Center - Gonzales Located at Ascension Counseling Center 112A Ascension Complex Blvd Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions on Google Maps Phone 225-761-3140

Baton Rouge Vet Center - Lafayette Located at St. Jules Catholic Church 116 St. Jules St Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions on Google Maps Phone 225-761-3140

Baton Rouge Vet Center - New Iberia Located at Veteran War Memorial Building 500 Marie St. New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions on Google Maps Phone 225-761-3140

Baton Rouge Vet Center - St. Francisville Located at West Feliciana Public Library 5114 Burnett Rd St. Francisville, LA 70775 Directions on Google Maps Phone 225-761-3140

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.