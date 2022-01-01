 Skip to Content

Baton Rouge Vet Center

7850 Anselmo Lane
Suite B
Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Baton Rouge Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Baton Rouge Vet Center - Gonzales

Ascension Counseling Center
112A Ascension Complex Blvd
Gonzales, LA 70737

Baton Rouge Vet Center - Lafayette

St. Jules Catholic Church
116 St. Jules St
Lafayette, LA 70506

Baton Rouge Vet Center - New Iberia

Veteran War Memorial Building
500 Marie St.
New Iberia, LA 70563

Baton Rouge Vet Center - St. Francisville

West Feliciana Public Library
5114 Burnett Rd
St. Francisville, LA 70775

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.