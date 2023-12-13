Skip to Content

VA Battle Creek health care

At VA Battle Creek Medical Center, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events updates.

Locations

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI 49037-7314
Main phone: 269-966-5600
Mental health care: 888-214-1247 x33680
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Battle Creek health care

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinations Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Groups and Classes Find a phone number Battle Creek VAMC Interactive Map

Stories

Battle Creek VAMC Conducts Life Saving Exercises

Battle Creek VA Medical Center's Emergency Management Service conducted a series of active threat exercises at the Lansing VA Clinic Friday, December 1.

Battle Creek VA Medical Center's Emergency Management Service provide an overview of scenarios and goal of an active shooter exercise to healthcare providers and emergency responders at the Lansing VA Clinic, Friday, December 1. The goal of the exercises was to reinforce the abilities of healthcare providers and local emergency responders to react in adverse situations, protecting VA staff and Veterans they serve. (Photo by Abraham Essenmacher)
See all stories

Events

Introduction to Whole Health Group

Introduction to Whole Health Group

When
Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
See all events

Get updates from VA Battle Creek health care