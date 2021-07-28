About VA Battle Creek Healthcare System

The VA Battle Creek Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in southern and western Michigan. Facilities include our Battle Creek VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Wyoming, Muskegon, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Benton Harbor. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Battle Creek health services page.

The VA Battle Creek Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

At the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Battle Creek VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Our affiliated academic and professional education institutions include:

Fast facts

Battle Creek VA Healthcare System serves 43,150 Veterans.

In 2020, we had a total 1,617 employees. Of that, 459 employees were Veterans.

We had 445 volunteers in 2020 who donated 36,100 hours to help our Veterans.

Battle Creek VA Medical Center was completed in 1924. It was first called Veterans Hospital Number 100 because it was the 100th VA hospital in the United States.

Our hospital is adjacent to Fort Custer, which is now a National Guard training center.

Our campus includes 206 acres and about 30 buildings.

Our hospital has 276 total operating beds. That includes 55 mental health beds, 109 community living center beds and 101 rehabilitation treatment beds.

We keep an active social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Battle Creek Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Leader in LGBT health care equality, 2020

National Center for Patent Safety Cornerstone gold status, 2020

Community Living Center 5-Star overall rating, 2020

Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Award, 2020

National HeRO Award for Clinical Group-Shringrix RCA team

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports