About the Battle Creek VA Medical Center

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in southern and western Michigan. Facilities include our Battle Creek VA Medical Center. 4 VA Clinics in Wyoming, Lansing, Muskegon, and Benton Harbor. We also have a Health Care for Homeless Veterans Service Center in Grand Rapids. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Battle Creek health services page.

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5).

Research and development

The Research Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center supports the research activities of investigators located in Battle Creek, as well as at the Benton Harbor, Lansing, Muskegon, and Wyoming VA Clinic. Through it we aim to offer our Veterans the opportunity to participate in studies that promote their health and well-being, to attract, train, and retain high caliber clinician-investigators, and ultimately to use research to promote better health and better health care for Veterans and all Americans. Currently, our projects are primarily in Pharmacy and Mental Health, but we are working to expand research opportunities to more areas of the Medical Center. Our growing program thrives on partnerships and we work closely with the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS). We also have continuing and past partnerships with Ferris State University, Western Michigan University, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Central Michigan University, Homer J Stryker Medical School, and more. We are always seeking to develop new collaborations and expand those we have.

Fast facts

Battle Creek VA Medical Center serves 46,589 Veterans. 4,056 were women.

In 2025, we had 1,979 employees. Of that 377 were Veterans.

We had266 volunteers in 2025 who donated 26,947 hours to help our Veterans.

Battle Creek VA Medical Center was completed in 1924. It was first called Veterans Hospital Number 100 because it was the 100th VA hospital in the United States.

Our hospital is adjacent to Fort Custer, which is now a National Guard training center.

Our campus includes 206 acres and about 30 buildings.

Our hospital has 211 total operating beds. That includes 35 mental health beds, 75 community living center beds and 101 rehabilitation treatment beds.

We keep an active social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Accreditations and achievements

Battle Creek VA Medical Center has received the following awards:

Community Living Center 5 Star Overall Rating, 2025

National Center for Patent Safety Cornerstone gold status, 2024

Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Award, 2024

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from: