Emergency Management Preparedness Display
When:
Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET
Cost:
Free
Join Public Safety as we showcase a display of gear sensitive to your preparedness this upcoming winter and year round!See more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page. If your having COVID-19 symptoms, please call your care team for information and testing instructions. We have drive-up testing options available.
When:
Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET
Cost:
Free
Join Public Safety as we showcase a display of gear sensitive to your preparedness this upcoming winter and year round!See more events