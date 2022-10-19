 Skip to Content
DEA Rx Takeback

drug

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Building 2 Reception

Cost:

Free

Keep you and yours safe by disposing of unneeded and expired medications. 

