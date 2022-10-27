Women's Veterans Tea
When:
Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Building 6, Auditorium
Cost:
Free
All Women Veterans are welcome to join us for an afternoon of tea and snacks!See more events
