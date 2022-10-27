 Skip to Content
Women's Veterans Tea

When:

Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Building 6, Auditorium

Cost:

Free

All Women Veterans are welcome to join us for an afternoon of tea and snacks!

Last updated: