Kent County Women Veteran's Outreach Event
When:
Fri. Nov 18, 2022, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
Equine Assisted Development
3224 32nd St. SE
Grand Rapids , MI
Cost:
Free
Entertainment, Bonfire and Free Food!See more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page. If your having COVID-19 symptoms, please call your care team for information and testing instructions. We have drive-up testing options available.
The Benton Harbor CBOC has permanently changed locations to 1275 Mall Drive, Benton Harbor, MI, 49022.
