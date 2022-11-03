 Skip to Content
Kent County Women Veteran's Outreach Event

wv

When:

Fri. Nov 18, 2022, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET

Where:

Equine Assisted Development

3224 32nd St. SE

Grand Rapids , MI

Cost:

Free

Entertainment, Bonfire and Free Food! 

