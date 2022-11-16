 Skip to Content
Holiday Parade

When:

Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Help us make the holidays special for our Veterans! Join us for a parade around the Medical Center. Open and available to the public. 

Last updated: