Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat!
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Pavilion
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Costume contest and prizes for Veterans and Staff. Join us, if you dare...
(In case of bad weather, the event will take place in the auditorium of Building 6, where Veterans will be served first from 11:00am to noon, followed by staff from noon to 1:00pm.
For more information, contact Russell Bell at ext. 31151