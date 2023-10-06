Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat

Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat Flyer.

Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat!

When:

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Pavilion

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat!
Costume contest and prizes for Veterans and Staff. Join us, if you dare...

Thursday, October 26, 2023
11:00am - 1:00pm
Battle Creek VA Medical Center - Pavilion
(In case of bad weather, the event will take place in the auditorium of Building 6, where Veterans will be served first from 11:00am to noon, followed by staff from noon to 1:00pm. 

For more information, contact Russell Bell at ext. 31151

See more events

Last updated: