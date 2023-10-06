Annual Recovery Trick-or-Treat!

Costume contest and prizes for Veterans and Staff. Join us, if you dare...



Thursday, October 26, 2023

11:00am - 1:00pm

Battle Creek VA Medical Center - Pavilion

(In case of bad weather, the event will take place in the auditorium of Building 6, where Veterans will be served first from 11:00am to noon, followed by staff from noon to 1:00pm.

For more information, contact Russell Bell at ext. 31151