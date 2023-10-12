Skip to Content
Caregiver Appreciation Events

CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.

When:

Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Muskegon VA Clinic

Conference Room 150

5000 Hakes Drive

Muskegon, MI

Cost:

Free

  • Muskegon VA Clinic: Tuesday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 150
  • Lansing VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 126
  • Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
  • Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room

     
