Caregiver Appreciation Events
When:
Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Conference Room 150
5000 Hakes Drive
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.
- Muskegon VA Clinic: Tuesday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 150
- Lansing VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 126
- Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
- Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room