CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.
 

  • Lansing VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 126
  • Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
  • Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room
