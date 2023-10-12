Skip to Content
Caregiver Appreciation Events

CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.
 

  • Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
  • Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room
