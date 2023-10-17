The Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance

Memorial service to honor the deaths of Veterans enrolled in care at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Veterans, current active military and reservists are encouraged to attend in uniform. This in-person event will have COVID protocols in place, including masking.

Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Building 138 (Theatre)

For questions, please contact: (269) 966-5600, ext. 36598