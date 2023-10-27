Search For Meaning Virtual Support Group
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Search for Meaning Virtual Support Group is designed to help you begin the process of recovering from Post Traumatic Disorder, Moral Injury, and other traumatic experiences in your life using your own understanding of spirituality. This group is ten sessions long and will cover a wide range of topics.
If you are interested in attending, contact: Chief Chaplain Sherri Headen
(269) 966-5600, ext. 32434