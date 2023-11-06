Great American Smokeout

VA’s free telephone quitline, 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), offers tobacco cessation counseling to any Veteran who receives their health care through VA. Quit VET is staffed by trained counselors who will help you during any phase of quitting—whether you are thinking about it, you started your quit attempt, or you are trying to get back on track after a slip or relapse to tobacco.

Remember, when you combine counseling with cessation medication, you give yourself the best chance at quitting for good. Quit VET counseling is offered in both English and Spanish.