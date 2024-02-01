Skip to Content

Tax Prep

When:

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Building 138 (Theater)

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

FREE Federal and State Income Tax Assistance for Veterans
Goodwill’s Veteran Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (last appointment at 4:00 p.m.)

Appointments are required, call to set up time:

  • Call (269) 788-6500, ext. 2038
  • State: “I am a Veteran”
  • Bring your W-2, 1099R, your license and social security card, and previous year’s tax return if possible.

For more information, please call Sheryl Watson at (269) 788-6500, ext. 2032

