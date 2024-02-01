FREE Federal and State Income Tax Assistance for Veterans
When:
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Building 138 (Theater)
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Goodwill’s Veteran Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (last appointment at 4:00 p.m.)
Appointments are required, call to set up time:
- Call (269) 788-6500, ext. 2038
- State: “I am a Veteran”
- Bring your W-2, 1099R, your license and social security card, and previous year’s tax return if possible.
For more information, please call Sheryl Watson at (269) 788-6500, ext. 2032