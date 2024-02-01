Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month
When:
Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Building 134 (Gymnasium)
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Pickleball Day!
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Building 134 (Gymnasium)
RT Staff will be providing a refresher on skills, a demonstration, and a chance to play! Any level of experience is welcome!