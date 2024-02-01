Skip to Content

Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month

Pickleball Day RT Staff will be providing a refresher on skills, a demonstration, and a chance to play! Any level of experience is welcome!

Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month

When:

Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Building 134 (Gymnasium)

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month

Pickleball Day!
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Building 134 (Gymnasium)
RT Staff will be providing a refresher on skills, a demonstration, and a chance to play! Any level of experience is welcome!

See more events

Last updated: