Creative Arts Clinic Open House - Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month
When:
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Building 138, Theater
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Come join us for a Creative Arts Open House from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Building 138 (Theater)