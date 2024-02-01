Skip to Content

Creative Arts Clinic Open House - Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month

When:

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Building 138, Theater

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Creative Arts Clinic Open House During Recreational Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy Recognition Month

Come join us for a Creative Arts Open House from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Building 138 (Theater) 

