Skip to Content

Q & A with VA

See what healthcare and benefits are available to Veterans and their caregivers at our convenient new clinic.

Find out about our new VA Clinic on Apple Avenue!

When:

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Muskegon Township Library

1910 E. Apple Avenue

Muskegon, MI

Cost:

Free

Find out about our new VA Clinic on Apple Avenue! See what healthcare and benefits are available to Veterans and their caregivers at our convenient new clinic. Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about VA Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet.

See more events

Last updated: