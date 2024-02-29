Q & A with VA
When:
Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Muskegon Township Library
1910 E. Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
Find out about our new VA Clinic on Apple Avenue! See what healthcare and benefits are available to Veterans and their caregivers at our convenient new clinic. Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about VA Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet.