Veteran Ice Cream Social and Resource Fair Veteran Ice Cream Social and Resource Fair When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: MOO-Ville Creamery 5875 S. M66 Highway Nashville, MI Get directions on Google Maps to MOO-Ville Creamery Cost: Free





Veteran Ice Cream Social and Resource Fair, Wednesday, April 24th. Learn about VA eligibility and enrollment, filing VA Disability claims, PACT ACT eligibility, and other Federal and State VA Benefits. For onsite enrollment, bring your DD Form 214 and previous year's tax statement. Veterans can bring their families and enjoy the petting zoo and FREE ice cream for the first 100 attendees!