Disc Golf

When: Sat. May 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Custer Greens 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Battle Creek VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Local Disc Golfers will be coming to the VA and paired up with Veterans.

1:00 p.m. - Instruction on disc golf skills

2:00 p.m. - 18-hole doubles tournament



Refreshments will be provided. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!

For more information, please call Heather Fleming at (269) 966-5600, ext. 33928