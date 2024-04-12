Skip to Content

PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic is here!

PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic is here!

PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic

When:

Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET

Where:

Custer Greens Golf Course

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic is here! The clinic begins April 16th and will take place once a week from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., for five weeks. Each clinic event will be at Custer Greens Golf Course and is open to Inpatient and Outpatient Veterans of all skill levels. No referral necessary.

For questions, please call Pamela Dickinson in Therapeutic Recreation at extension 33902.

Last updated: