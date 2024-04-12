PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic

When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET Where: Custer Greens Golf Course 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





PGA Project H.O.P.E. Golf Professional Instructional Clinic is here! The clinic begins April 16th and will take place once a week from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., for five weeks. Each clinic event will be at Custer Greens Golf Course and is open to Inpatient and Outpatient Veterans of all skill levels. No referral necessary.

For questions, please call Pamela Dickinson in Therapeutic Recreation at extension 33902.