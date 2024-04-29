Veteran and Family Resource Fair Veteran and Family Resource Fair When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 49 129 Michigan Ave. South Haven, MI Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 49 Cost: Free





Dept. of Veterans Affairs, along with County of Van Buren, American Legion, Auxiliary American Legion, and Sons of the American Legion, will host a Veteran and Family Resource Fair, Saturday, June 8th, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. There will be free food, music family friendly games, and multiple prizes.

Learn about local resources available to Veterans and their families in the community. Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about VA Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. For questions, please call (269) 488-6853.